O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $676.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.43. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $696.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

