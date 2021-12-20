Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. 5,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,302. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.