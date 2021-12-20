Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $4.13 on Monday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
