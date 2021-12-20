Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $4.13 on Monday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

