Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 74755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

In other news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,955,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,322,645. Insiders have bought 381,000 shares of company stock worth $133,549 in the last ninety days.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

