Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $44,992.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.89 or 0.08290863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.34 or 0.99959140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

