Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.18.

In other PayPal news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $186.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.83. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

