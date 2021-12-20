Orser Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $187.88 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

