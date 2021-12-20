Orser Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square stock opened at $167.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average of $240.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.79.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

