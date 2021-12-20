Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $161.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

