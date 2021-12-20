Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

