Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Avis Budget Group comprises 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR opened at $216.54 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Barclays cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

