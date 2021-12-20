Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $106,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

