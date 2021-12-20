Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

