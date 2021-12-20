Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.27 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

