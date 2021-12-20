Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.