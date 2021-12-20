Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $487.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $424.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

