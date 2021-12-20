Oxygen Market Cap Achieves $67.02 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $67.02 million and approximately $988,412.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,400,089 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.