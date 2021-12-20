Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.89

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 18791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ozon during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

