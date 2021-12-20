PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.13

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 2002281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after acquiring an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

