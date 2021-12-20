PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $490,023.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $51.45 million and approximately $490,023.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.17 or 0.08214212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.52 or 0.99955083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00074932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

