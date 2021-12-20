Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CEO William Pate Acquires 34,500 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE PARR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.12. 15,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.53.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
