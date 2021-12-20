Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CEO William Pate Acquires 34,500 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PARR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.12. 15,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

