Parachute Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.50 million and $232,171.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

