Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Independence worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of Independence stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $832.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Independence’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.