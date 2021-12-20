Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of MBIA worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 20,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $628.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

