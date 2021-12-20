Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.