Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

