Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after purchasing an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after purchasing an additional 309,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,858,261 shares of company stock worth $119,127,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

