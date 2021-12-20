Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $27,661,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $550.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.