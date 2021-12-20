Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.79

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 20697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,792 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,036,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

