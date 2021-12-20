Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 20.6% in November

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,201,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNBK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.66. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.20%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

