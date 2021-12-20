PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 5,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,720. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $28,373.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 299,126 shares of company stock valued at $353,034 and sold 117,629 shares valued at $150,606. 70.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.