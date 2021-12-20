PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.76

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 20083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 629,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6,912.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 100,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.