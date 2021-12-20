Peoples Bank OH Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 80,485 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.