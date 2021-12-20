PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.48.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $187.59 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.