Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,440 ($45.46) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.65) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.65) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.14) to GBX 3,410 ($45.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,264.40 ($43.14).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,747 ($36.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,719.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,842.56. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,476 ($32.72) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($43.24). The stock has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

In other Persimmon news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($36.94) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,112.53).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

