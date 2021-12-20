Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 244.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 521,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

