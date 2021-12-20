Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.00. 3,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,918. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.05. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.