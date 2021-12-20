Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,228 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.80 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

