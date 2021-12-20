Plian Market Capitalization Hits $8.42 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Plian has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $147,305.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 842,529,511 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.