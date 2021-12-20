pNetwork Trading Up 19.2% This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $40.51 million and $25.62 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006682 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,078,508 coins and its circulating supply is 41,644,323 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.