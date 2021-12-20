PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

PYPD opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 117.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

