Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of BPOP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.12.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Popular by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
