Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BPOP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Popular by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

