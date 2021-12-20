Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 5.17 $16.84 million ($1.63) -10.80 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 2.35 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -30.13

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 95.14%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 82.67%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

