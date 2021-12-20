PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.70.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

