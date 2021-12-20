Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE:PVG traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,998. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.57.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

