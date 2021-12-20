PRIZM (PZM) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $753,187.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 64.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12,758.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,922,723,276 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

