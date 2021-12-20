Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

