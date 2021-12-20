Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 85,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

