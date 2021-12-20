Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Update

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 397,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

