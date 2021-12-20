ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,581,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 24,751,328 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $16.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,924,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,596,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

